Man drops 'bombshell' open relationship ultimatum on partner, 'I felt a bit betrayed.' AITA?

"AITAH for rejecting my boyfriend's ultimatum about an open relationship?"

I'm currently caught in a whirlwind of emotions and relationship drama, and I desperately need advice to untangle this mess. I (24F) have been with my boyfriend (26M) for 4 years. Our relationship has always been great, until he dropped a bombshell on me.

Out of the blue, my boyfriend brought up the idea of opening up our relationship. He explained that he loves me, but he wants the freedom to connect with others (both emotionally and physically) while keeping our relationship intact. At first, I was shocked, and to be honest, I felt a bit betrayed.

When I voiced my hesitation and discomfort about the idea, he gave me an ultimatum: either I agree to an open relationship, or he'll walk away from our relationship entirely. He argued that he needed this, and if I truly loved him, I would support his needs.