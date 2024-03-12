A man drops off his fiancée at the airport. She says, 'Thanks, we're on a break now.' Man cancels the wedding. UPDATED x4

I called her for the rest of the day and tried to call her whenever I was able to throughout the rest of the week. After 5 days of ignoring me, I had enough, and I decided that the wedding was off. She can move in with someone else because it's not going to be me.

Update #1

We have a group chat among people close to us. Today, I informed them all that our marriage is canceled and our relationship is over. I did that around 10 am. The chat quite literally exploded, starting with questions about what happened, which I answered honestly.