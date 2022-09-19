Man asks if he was wrong to 'abandon' young drunk woman.

Club etiquette can be odd. When this man in his 40s is conflicted, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not staying with drunk young woman?"

I'm a man in my early 40's. Last night I was in the area where all of the clubs etc. are. Pretty sober. I bumped into a woman I don't know all that well, but she's an acquaintance. She was with another young woman. I said hello to her and had small talk. Both seemed reasonably sober at this point.