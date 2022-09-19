Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he was wrong to 'abandon' young drunk woman.

Man asks if he was wrong to 'abandon' young drunk woman.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 19, 2022 | 4:30 PM
ADVERTISING

Club etiquette can be odd. When this man in his 40s is conflicted, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for not staying with drunk young woman?"

I'm a man in my early 40's. Last night I was in the area where all of the clubs etc. are. Pretty sober. I bumped into a woman I don't know all that well, but she's an acquaintance. She was with another young woman. I said hello to her and had small talk. Both seemed reasonably sober at this point.

The woman I know then said she has to get going home. She asked me if I'd stay with the other woman and make sure she gets in a cab ok. She said "she's only 19, so please look after her."

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content