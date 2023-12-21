Man dumps woman for having a FWB that's 'hotter' than him before they were official.

I dumped a girl because she had a FWB before we were exclusive.

Last_Cod_5268 writes:

So, for some context here: I (25M) was dating a girl whom I'll call Emily, also 25. We dated for around two months, and we agreed to be exclusive about two weeks ago. We hadn't gone beyond kissing because she "really liked me and was serious about me." The thing is, though, I found out while we were dating that she was sleeping with a FWB.

I felt offended that she made me wait for so long while giving it to the other guy straight away. But at the same time, it also wasn't cheating since we weren't exclusive yet. What upsets me, though, is that I wasn't thinking about other girls, but while we were dating, she was happily involved with her FWB.