Man eats dinner before his date arrives to the restaurant, 'I'll be hungry and cranky.' AITA?

"AITA for eating before my date arrived to the restaurant?"

So for context, I'm not a foodie. I eat to get full and not as an experience. I'll often eat at home before dinner outings just because I don't want to wait and rather enjoy the experience of the outing, which for me doesn't involve the eating portion.

I met this girl online and we agreed on meeting at a restaurant for dinner to get to know each other more. Fast forward day of our date we agreed to meet at 9 pm. Now my day was super busy with work and I didn't get to eat lunch, and it's almost 8 pm, and I'm starving. So I get ready and head to the date still having no food.