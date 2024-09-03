Man 'embarrasses' SAHM wife, revokes her access to their credit card after 'large purchase.' AITA?

When she went to pay for her kitty party, the card got declined in front of all her friends. She was mortified and had to ask one of them to cover her share. She came home crying, saying how embarrassed she was and that I had humiliated her in front of her friends. She’s been acting really withdrawn and upset with me ever since, like I’m the bad guy.

If I’m being 100% honest, I don’t really think I’m an AH for cancelling the card, but maybe one for how I feel. A part of me feels a sense of satisfaction for how she was left feeling, because that’s exactly how I felt every single time she disrespected me by spending money exclusively on herself without considering how I felt.