Man is excluded from dinners with in-laws 'as a family.' AITA for doing the same?

"You could have asked, couldn't you?" I tell her this is incredibly rude. She said this is about FIL's birthday. I go to my desk for more work and ask wife to let me know when she's done getting ready.

SIL and wife both pass behind me while getting wife ready not saying a word. I then hear them go downstairs and the front door closing. I go downstairs and they're gone. I called wife 4 times. No answer.

I am seething. I drive to cool off and get a call from wife 20 min later. I go off about why she didn't say anything to me and about how they all ditched me and how this is extremely disrespectful. She says:

"Oh, okay! I'll tell them you said so."

They get back at 11:00 PM. SIL asks if I ate. I said yes even though I didn't. FIL looks at the TV and asks if I'm watching X. I curtly say yes. They say goodnight and go to bed.