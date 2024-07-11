Man tells extended family 'I'm NOT financially supporting YOUR vacation.' AITA?

When this man puts his foot down with his extended family, he asks the internet:

"AITA for telling my extended family that I don’t intend on paying for them to go on vacation?"

For context my wife (28 female) and I (29 male) started a successful skin care company during COVID 19 and have each made plenty of money to support our families. We have a four year old daughter and a 9 month old son and have agreed to have no more children.

To the story. In December of 2023, my siblings got together with my wife’s family and planned a family vacation due to take place in the summer of 2024 (this summer) in Dubai.

They did this behind our backs and even in our own home! We recently celebrated my daughters birthday and my wife overheard my sister talking with my mother in law about a vacation that my wife and I would not be attending due to the fact that “we already seem busy enough.”