Man EXTREMELY worried that he's NOT the father of wife's baby; 'I have SUSPICIOUS FOOTAGE.' UPDATED 4X

I'm getting more and more understanding of the fact that they are friends they've been friends for so long, maybe he has intentions....

But I don't see her having any and I've never really picked up on it and I've spent time around both of them together many many times, and never caught anything.

So the thing that is destroying me right now is.... If I'm wrong and something did happen... While I can figure out how to deal with that... What if that child isn't mine. In the argument and few long conversations we've had about the situation since I've never brought that up, and she's not mentioned it.

Mostly because I don't want to make the situation worse and crush her if infact she's telling the truth, which I mostly Believe.