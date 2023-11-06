Man falls asleep on flight, repeatedly leans on passenger's partner, 'he accuses me of flirting.' AITA?

I have it up in my post but it’s getting missed somehow, or maybe it’s unclear: after the first time, I tried to reposition myself to avoid leaning on her. My right arm is injured and in the sling i.e. the injured shoulder was against the window.

Trailsya said:

NTA. You didn't do it on purpose. That guy is a weirdo and that woman shouldn't have gotten involved. The girl you fell asleep against didn't have a problem, so I don't see why those other people do.

IShallNotCommentHoe said:

Nta - I had a kid - well I say kid, he was probably early 20’s, who kept falling asleep on me on the plane last year. I’m not big into people touching me so especially not strangers but after a few times of kind of shimmying to get him off me he’d wake up and apologize but then fall back asleep and land on my shoulder. I could tell he was exhausted so after the 3rd time I was just like screw it, sleep well kid and it was an awkward flight afterwards but it wasn’t the guy’s fault."