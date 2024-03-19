Man feeds wife secret ingredients to improve their erotic relationship. AITA? STRANGE UPDATE.

You genuinely care about your wife, and you proved that by stating you were attracted to her even after her weight gain (this means a lot to women that others find us attractive when we don't feel it).

You helped her better her physical and mental health, not by degrading her or attacking her, but by lifting her spirits and doing the work with her to help motivate her.

I just want you to know that while what you did does have some selfishness in it, you took the best route possible in addressing the lack of sex in the relationship and you should be proud of your wife and yourself. I hope the best for you two!

wickedbelladonna writes: