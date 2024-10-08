Man feels disrespected by GF's boss; 'His comments are SO weird, how do I approach this?' UPDATED 2X

Anyways, my point is I'm not a hero and she isn't the villain. We never said we loved each other or anything. I saw it maybe going in that direction, unless I end up teaching in Nebraska or something.

I said a shitty thing to her and it all unwinded from there (and I did start the shit in that conversation- now that it's done, I realize that).

I'm a little dissapointed and a little bitter but I don't hate her or want her to lose her job or get crabs. I just kindof want everyone to be happy and maybe to get laid this weekend. Not that we'll be friends, I just don't have time to hate her. Thanks for all the advice.