Man finds out why fiancé refused to let his niece be a flower girl; says, 'The wedding is OFF. We're DONE.' AITA? UPDATED

She made up excuse after excuse because she knew that excluding a child specifically because she has Downs Syndrome was awful and would make her look awful. Don't let her try and tell you that she "didn't realize it was bad/didn't know it was hurtful/etc". She did.

I would also think about beating her to the punch re: announcing the lack of wedding.

Because I'd bet money she'll lie and try to say all kinds of things... Maybe that she found out you were cheating, that you were verbally abusive, that you said something horrible about her family, etc. Because any lie will end up making her look better than the truth. And for someone like your (ex)fiancée, her image is everything.