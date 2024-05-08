Man finds out about mom's 'secret baby,' debates, 'Should I tell our family what I know?' AITA? UPDATED

When this young man is horrified by what he finds out about his mom, he asks the internet:

"I found out my mom is a cheater and has a secret baby. I need the family to know. AITA?"

This situation is really messing with my head and at this point my own mother and grandmother are near enough attempting to bribe me to stay quiet.

So i(20f) am one of 4(or so I believed until a few days ago) there is me, my twin brother Eddie(20m) and two older half siblings ruben(24m) and grace(23f) ruben is my moms first child and grace is my dad's(45m) first also.

So around 2 years ago our grandmother on my moms side had cancer and my mom went and moved in with her for a while to help and care for her, we didn't see her throughout this whole time as my grandmother lives halfway across the country...