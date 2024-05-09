Man finds out about stepmom's dark past; 'This is going blow up the family.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

You need to take your time to deal with this and the hurt your heart is feeling. Your angry not only for yourself but your mom. I would recommend getting therapy and working through . As for contact with them. That depends on you and what you mentally and emotionally can handle. They are on your timeline you are not on theirs.

As for you little siblings , they will be OK. Give them time. Also, maybe hang out more with your mom family. Get to know her a little better through them. I lost my mom and I still talk to her and it helps. Good luck!

lilacfit writes:

Your poor mother suffered all that betrayal by your own dad...fucking hell op, if I was you, your dad and stepmum would be dead to me. I'm sorry but I would be going off at them, the nerve of your stepmum to be crying when she knowingly had an affair with a married man.

They're not sorry op, they're only saying sorry because you caught up to their lies. If you didn't find all that they would have taken that to their grave, they're not ashamed that they did that to your mum.