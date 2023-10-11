Man forbid partner's 'narcissist' ex from family events with his kids. AITA?

My issue with this was that she had told me several times that other of her friends could help her out, but she chose her ex-husband and her dad to help out, by saying "That's the least he can do."

This made me annoyed, and in my world, that was like accepting that everything he had done to her and the kids was "Okay behavior" and that he got no consequences for this.

She told me that it was important for her to have a "good relationship" with the kid's dad and it's good for the kids to see that they can "work together." This led to an argument in which I told her that it gives false hope to the kids about who their dad is.