Man forbids husband with $13,000 of debt from using his credit card, 'I feel guilty.' AITA?

AverageDecency said:

NTA. NO, DO NOT DO IT. Credit abuse is a real thing, I lived through it. In the US, credit card companies do not have to abide by court decisions about whose debt it is either. If your name is on it, you will be on the hook for it. Just finished paying off $30,000 in debt that my ex racked up in credit cards he opened in my name, without my knowledge, while we were married. Took me 8 years!

FormSuccessful1122 said:

NTA Do NOT allow him to be an authorized user on your card. Do NOT. I can not emphasize this enough. DO NOT.

Appropriate_Map2685 said: