Man forces unemployed GF to leave home while he works, GF calls him 'controlling.'

Living with your significant other can be a rewarding experience. It can solidify your desire to be with that person for the long haul or give insight into why this person may not be the right choice.
He writes:
I (24M) am Canadian and have been in the US for ten months, where I have lived with my American girlfriend (25F) for seven of them. My time in the US is almost up, and I'm stressing about having to return to Canada. For one, my family relies on me to make money to support my grandma and pay for her medical support.
I also want to earn money for my girlfriend; she deserves the world. Because I have so many side hustles going on to make money, I admittedly don't spend a lot of time with my girlfriend, but I've always been open with her that I am not able to give her a lot of attention right now, even though I love her more than anything.