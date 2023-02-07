Man forces unemployed GF to leave home while he works, GF calls him 'controlling.'

Living with your significant other can be a rewarding experience. It can solidify your desire to be with that person for the long haul or give insight into why this person may not be the right choice.

On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man asks if his girlfriend is right to call him controlling after he forces her to leave their apartment for six to seven hours a day.

He writes:

I (24M) am Canadian and have been in the US for ten months, where I have lived with my American girlfriend (25F) for seven of them. My time in the US is almost up, and I'm stressing about having to return to Canada. For one, my family relies on me to make money to support my grandma and pay for her medical support.