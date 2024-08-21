Man forces wife to drive 'even though she hates it,' 'she has totaled two cars.' AITA?

"AITA for making my wife drive even though she hates it"...

I have never had an accident or a traffic ticket in the 15 years I have had a license. My wife has totaled two cars, been in several fender benders, and has com close to losing her license on demerits.

Despite this whenever we are driving somewhere and I'm behind the wheel she is constantly nagging me. About my speed, about other cars, about upcoming traffic lights, basically everything.

For the last two months I have refused to drive anywhere with her unless she is driving. I do not say anything about her driving. I don't warn her about stop signs, I don't mention that she should brake when she is going to rear end someone, I just let her drive. She has a Volvo. I will survive.