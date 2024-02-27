Man freaks out when ex-wife with cancer begs him to get her pregnant before she passes. AITA?

When this man is disturbed by his dying ex-wife's strange request, he asks Reddit:

"My ex wife has terminal cancer and she wants me to get her pregnant so she can 'experience the gift of being a mom' and I don't really want to do it. AITA?"

We had an amicable divorce. One of her biggest life goals was for us to have kids. Me too, but it never happened while we were together. I recently gave her a visit and she told me that she wants to experience the gift of being a mom before she passes away.

She won’t make it to see our hypothetical child be born of course, but she said she wants to have the experience of being a mom; and that it would make her life feel complete. I am shocked to say the least. I can understand where she’s coming from to a degree, but it also sounds a little insane to me.