Man freaks when GF threatens him; 'You need to get rid of your deceased wife's things or I'm leaving.' UPDATED

She said the entire relationship we’ve had, she’s always felt like she had to match up to the standards of my late wife, or be even better so that I would stay with her, and that me still having the chest was the confirmation that she will always be lesser than.

If I got rid of the chest, it would be confirmation that I was ready to give my whole heart to her. This broke my heart honestly, and I couldn’t believe she never told me she was feeling this way and that I didn’t see it. It also made me feel confused because I’ve been trying to show her the best I can that I can give her my heart in other ways, why do I need to dump these precious memories to do that?