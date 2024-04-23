Man freaks when wife admits to cheating; 'It doesn't count, we weren't married.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

But instead of just letting it go she then tells me that each of the groomsmen and bridesmaids are going to dance and that she is going to be dancing with him.

I ask why when she was not his partner for the party and she said that the maid of honor and her partner were actually married and wanted to dance with each other.

At this point I'm a little more than perturbed but I try and not let it show. Thankfully I was smart enough to not drink because I freely admit I'm an angry drunk so I know when not to even partake.

She talks to everyone around her and then the dance comes and he comes over and extends his arm and she gets up. I try not to watch and in fact I make it a point not to.