Man 'freaks out' over wife's 'not serious' excuse for cheating, 'who books a hotel just to chat?'

"AITA for freaking out over my wife's 'not serious' cheating excuse?"

So, I (31M) have been married to my wife (30F), let's call her Jess, for 3 years. Everything was pretty normal until recently when I caught her in a lie that's made me question everything.

Jess has been super secretive with her phone lately, always taking it to the bathroom, sleeping with it under her pillow, you know the drill. I confronted her, and she said it was just work stuff, but her tone was off.

I found a hotel receipt in her purse. When I asked, she said it was for a work retreat. But then, I saw a text from a guy on her phone saying something like "Can't wait for next time." When I asked about it, she got defensive, saying it was just a friend and nothing happened.