Man from wealthy family admits he got married because his parents disowned him. AITA?

So I asked out Eileen and in a couple of years we were married. I didn't see her often because of her long hours as an intern and then a resident and then a full doctor but I tried to be the best husband I could.

My parents recently contacted me again. My father had a heart attack and it scared him into reaching out. We had a family dinner. My parents commented on Eileen as my choice of partner.

She’s a doctor in a prestigious specialty which made her more attractive as a daughter in law. They commented that she was nothing like the “trashy” girls I used to date that they had to scare off and asked what made me change my type. I said that them disowning me was the reason I married Eileen.