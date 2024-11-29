Man is furious when he discovers his wife attended a male strip club. AITA? 'Things have been tense.'

I confronted her and asked her what the hell she was thinking going to one. She defended herself by saying that nothing happened at all but that doesn't inspire me with confidence. How can she just decide that going to a strip club without telling me is fine and dandy?

Things have been tense ever since and I've been staying in the spare bedroom. Now I'm here questioning whether or not this was the first time this has happened or if there's been more secret trips to strip clubs or shows.

Edit: No I haven't been to any strip clubs. It was 100% a male strip club. And apparently it's controlling to ask why your wife went to a strip club?

Here's what top commenters had to say about this one:

Successful-Permit237 said: