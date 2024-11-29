Man is furious when he discovers his wife attended a male strip club. AITA? 'Things have been tense.'

I'm absolutely fuming at the moment, so I'm sorry if this is jarring. I (35M) have been married to my wife (35F) for 8 years at this point and would have liked to believe that we had a solid marriage so far. My wife has a group of friends she frequently hangs out with who I know and am on friendly terms with.
They decided to go on an out of city trip and she asked me if it was fine. Naturally, I told her that I didn't mind at all and looked after our daughter (5F) during the 3 day trip.(From Friday to Sunday night).
We've both had trips without the other and there's been no history of cheating or any strange behavior. Imagine my surprise on Monday afternoon when I see her friend update her status with pictures of them at a strip club.
I confronted her and asked her what the hell she was thinking going to one. She defended herself by saying that nothing happened at all but that doesn't inspire me with confidence. How can she just decide that going to a strip club without telling me is fine and dandy?
Things have been tense ever since and I've been staying in the spare bedroom. Now I'm here questioning whether or not this was the first time this has happened or if there's been more secret trips to strip clubs or shows.
Edit: No I haven't been to any strip clubs. It was 100% a male strip club. And apparently it's controlling to ask why your wife went to a strip club?
Successful-Permit237 said:
NTA, if she was upfront and informed you that she was going to a strip club is one thing (I myself would be okay with her going). You finding out by seeing someone else’s post about the strip club, after the fact, would cause tension in any relationship.
l3ex_G said:
Nta strip clubs are a situation where a couple gets to decide if they are cool or not. If she isn’t cool with you just going to one then she needs to govern herself the same way. Not cool of her.
piinklol said:
NTA. It’s fair to feel upset if this crossed a boundary for you, especially since she didn’t mention it beforehand. Relationships need communication and trust - your feelings here are valid.
scor553 said:
NTA. If the tables were turned, how would she react? Especially if you went out with your friends and didn't tell her about it.
tristanxoxo1 said:
You’re NTA. Respect is obviously essential to a successful marriage. She should have known this would have bothered you. If she knowingly did it anyway, then that’s a problem.
Tarasaurus-13 said:
NTA. It doesn’t matter if “nothing happened," it’s the fact that she didn’t even tell you about it. I don’t like that. Strip clubs are usually a thing to be discussed with couples. Your feelings are valid.