Man is furious with wife when she buys him a trip to Cancun for his 40th; 'She KNOWS this is a betrayal.' AITA?

You don't want to travel, you want to hang out with friends and play video games and do what you like to do, not waste your time and money doing what your wife wants to do.

Do you want to fix this? If so, first come to understand your wife REALLY wants to travel, and she REALLY loves you and wants you to share her passion for travel. It's not coming from a bad place, she wants to share the experience of travel WITH you.

Next, tell her you understand, you want her to have adventures, but you just don't feel capable. Ask her to substitute you on the travel plan with her sister or girlfriend, and tell her you want her to have fun! (Look, it's already paid for, the money isn't coming back, let her enjoy herself.)