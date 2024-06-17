Man furious with how wife parents two toddlers; wife claims, 'You're overreacting. I'm a GOOD MOTHER!' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Of course, share it in a child-friendly way that won't cause them to blame themselves (which I know is easier said than done), but I think hiding the truth and them finding out later on down the line will hurt more than just telling them once they ask about it.

I also hope the mother doesn't attempt to come back into the kids' lives when they are older and they don't need to be taken care of in the ways they have to be now.

As cruel as that is to say, but we've seen it many times on Reddit with parents that think it's perfectly okay to walk right back into their kids' lives after abandoning them for whatever their reasons are and thinking they can just pick up things right where they left off with no issues or consequences.