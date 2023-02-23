Man gifts his sons cars for their birthdays then gives his daughter $500, asks AITA?

Sixteenth birthdays for some, signify a teen's first foray into young adulthood. In many states, it's the age when you can start driving. That's why scores of sixteen-year-olds with wealthy parents drive the cars they get on their birthday.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man gets his sons vehicles for their 16 birthday but doesn't do the same for his daughter's 16th birthday.

He writes:

For my eldest son's 16th birthday, I gave him an old car that I hadn't used in several years and had broken down. I also gave him some money to help him fix it, but he had spent much of his money fixing it. When my second son turned sixteen, he wanted a motorcycle, and I gave him an old motorcycle; it worked fine enough, and he hasn't had to spend any money fixing it yet. This was both of their only present from me.