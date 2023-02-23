Man gifts his sons cars for their birthdays then gives his daughter $500, asks AITA?

Sixteenth birthdays for some, signify a teen's first foray into young adulthood. In many states, it's the age when you can start driving. That's why scores of sixteen-year-olds with wealthy parents drive the cars they get on their birthday.
He writes:
For my eldest son's 16th birthday, I gave him an old car that I hadn't used in several years and had broken down. I also gave him some money to help him fix it, but he had spent much of his money fixing it. When my second son turned sixteen, he wanted a motorcycle, and I gave him an old motorcycle; it worked fine enough, and he hasn't had to spend any money fixing it yet. This was both of their only present from me.
My daughter's 16th birthday was last week. I know my daughter wanted a car, but I don't have a car sitting around to give her. I gave her $500 for a car and got her some jewelry. I told her she would need to save herself if she wanted a car, and I could help her get a loan in my name.