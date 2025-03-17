Man gets his wife of 17 years a vacuum for her 50th birthday. AITA? 'I TOOK HIM TO HAWAII.'

You ordered me a vacuum, that I dont want, two days ago. No trip. You cannot be bothered planning anything. You were waiting for me to tell you where we were going? So, once again I am expected to do all the planning and organizing in this relationship - this time for my own birthday.

If I am going to do all the work, I might as well just go by myself. And be by myself. Why are you here? Do you even like me?" That is what I would say.

CandylandCanada said: