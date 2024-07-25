Man's GF confesses; 'Your dad is weird when you're not around;' mom says; 'You're overreacting.' UPDATED

With his own kid’s girlfriend. I hated that he was making me cry on the phone hearing him cry like that. He wanted to give him another chance, I told him they not allowed around me, my girlfriend or our kid and hope he knows just how big he fucked up and never do that to anyone else.

It hurt me saying bye to my dad. And he better not try to come around cause I won’t hold back this time even if my girlfriend’s there. I can’t forgive something like that or let him be around my her.

She was really supportive after I finished talking to him we both just cried together for a little bit then I felt better. Kinda feel bad that she over here trying to make me feel better.