Man gives GF ultimatum: 'stop checking my work or I won't do the dishes.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to do the dishes until my girlfriend stops double-checking my work?"

We moved in together last month. She likes to cook and is good at it, so our original agreement was she would cook and I would do the dishes. That’s fair. Except that every single time I did the dishes she would pretty much “check” on my work, like following behind me after I started the load.

And sometimes she would unload it and reload it the way she thought it was appropriate. And whenever I was hand washing, she always insisted in being there and inspecting everything that wasn’t up to her standard.