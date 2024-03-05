Man plans to fully ghost wife and stepdaughter after finding 'incriminating texts.' AITA? 5 MAJOR UPDATES.

Update 3: I met up with bio dad and the little one. You guys were right I really needed to have that conversation with her to let her know that even if I’m not there that I’ll always love her and that it isn’t her fault that I am leaving. I did cry. I cried a lot actually.

I know I’ll eventually fade from her memory and just become someone she has vague memories with but I’ll remember her until my last breath, I never knew I wanted kids until she came into my life and showed me what true and pure love is.

I thanked her dad for letting me have that moment with her, I gave him that Disneyland picture in case she ever asks about me.

He is aware of what went down and who my ex is spending her time with. As for my ex I left the screenshots on the kitchen table along with my key to the apartment. I’ve blocked her number and my family did the same, I also blocked any mutual friends numbers in case she tries to reach me through them

.

It’s crazy that I’m leaving behind the last 5 years of my life but I honestly can’t stay here. My brother is taking me in out in LA until I figure out what my next move is. I am off all social media and once I get to my brothers I’ll change my number. I’m sorry if this update is anti climatic but that’s how I wanted all this to go down

.

I’ll update you guys when I am all settled down. I do just want to say that I loved them with every ounce of my being.