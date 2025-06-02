Man gives girlfriend ultimatum: 'I'm not losing $2,500 dollars because you hate Harry Potter.' AITA?

My plane tickets, hotel, and park tickets are ALL non refundable. I've spent about $2500 on this trip, I can't justify wasting that kind of money, and she knows that. But she says it doesn't matter, it's not about the money--it's about the principle and I'm not allowed to go.

I respect what she's saying and where she's coming from, but I'm not throwing away that kind of money. And she can't just ban me from going somewhere, I'm an adult just like she is and I can make my own decisions.