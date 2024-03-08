Man gives GF an ultimatum: 'if you don't like my dog, you can kick rocks and be single.' AITA? UPDATED

NTA. You two have a bond that is immeasurable in how much you two mean to each other and is basically a family member to you and no one or nothing should come between that. It feels like she went along with him being there and when she found an opportunity to get rid of the dog, she took it. You made the right choice.

Don't ever compromise getting rid of an animal because someone else doesn't want it around, because obviously they were just placating you until an opportunity arose to not have the dog around anymore.

DevilsKnight8 said: