Man gives his girlfriend and her family an ultimatum: 'if you make me abandon by dog, I'll disappear.' AITA?

My girlfriend [F26] always wanted to adopt a dog; I [M29] didn't since I had a dog for 14years and it broke my heart when my dog passed away. After some time together, 3 years, we adopted a dog, who's a pup of her family's dogs. My dog has always been a handful since he was a wee pup, only listening to me and no one else.
My girlfriend and I do not live together, but we stay very close to each other. My mother lives with me (I own the house). Despite being mainly my GF's desire to get a dog, she never stepped up to the responsibilities of dog ownership, be it financial or otherwise.
Everytime I was asking her to contribute by paying his food or even walking him, she would sigh before saying yes. I would be spending 4-5 hours each day with my dog; walking him for 10km per day and playing with him. About a month ago, we sent him for training.
Couple of days ago, the trainer made us go down to the K9 training center only to tell us that the dog is untrainable and I should get him out of there immediately (ofc I paid for it).
When it came to decide what to do next, send him to another trainer or keep him home with its current amount of training (basic commands that I taught him when he was a pup) both my mother and girlfriend made it quite clear that their lives were better without the dog.
For the former, I made it clear from the start that "my house, my rules" and for the latter I made clear that "she wanted a dog and never stepped up to the role." They were pretty adamant and felt deflated once I made my intentions clear. I told them that abandoning that dog, probably to a farmer since he's a working breed, would be equivalent to tearing a limb off me.
I told them that in case I am forced to abandon my dog I would sell everything off and disappear (I work remotely so it's very easy for me to do). What should I do? AITAH for saying so?
The trainer said my dog is untrainable due to the fact that he hasn't acclimated to the training centre after a month being there and that he requires two people (women) to walk him because he pulls a lot.
He is very wilful, literally no other person than me can make him change his mind, that's the reason I sent him to a training centre; so my GF and or family may walk him when I am too busy. He hasn't bitten anyone, but unfortunately when he was younger he might have chewed a couple of slippers and shoes (and even one my favorite sweaters), but nothing like that for the past 6 months.
nanladu said:
I wouldn't take that sole trainer's word for it. Do some research to find the right trainer for your breed of dog. If it is a working dog, you may want to get involved with agility training so it can use its brain too.
Alternative-Base2743 said:
NTA. Pets are like family, and girlfriends can be replaced.
cacaushow said:
NTA, your dog is your responsibility, but it's also your heart. They pushed for this, now expect you to betray your bond? Stay firm.
Otherwise_Degree_729 said:
NTA. If he is a working dog you need a new trainer because the dog isn’t the problem. I am no expert but working dogs are renowned for being cleaver and easier to train.
Pale-Giraffe-4759 said:
No dog is untrainable, but your gf and fam are. Ditch them, keep the dog. NTA.
Bonnm42 said:
NTA. I would reconsider your relationship with your GF. She wanted the dog, you didn’t. When you got the dog she didn’t step up. Now she wants you to get rid of the dog she wanted…this is a preview of your future with her as a partner. I can’t imagine what having kids would be like.