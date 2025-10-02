Man gives girlfriend ultimatum: 'I'll end the relationship.' AITA?

I asked what her real reason was because the holiday is affordable and she wouldn't answer. I told her I'm not wasting the money I'd spent so if the holiday doesn't go ahead she can reimburse me but she refused.

I told her if it doesn't go ahead then we'll be done because it's not the first time it has happened. Early in the relationship she did the same thing and cost me approximately $650. Since then we've been on 5 holidays together.

She said I wasn't being fair and was judging her but I just pointed out she is lying about why she apparently can't go and is expecting me to just deal with her choices causing me to lose money.