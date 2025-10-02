Man gives girlfriend ultimatum: 'I'll end the relationship.' AITA?

My girlfriend and I are supposed to be on holiday the week after next. We were going somewhere I'd wanted to go for years. My girlfriend had been previously. We booked it months ago and paid for it in August, it was around $400.
We still had travel to the airport to pay, a hotel at the airport for the previous night and some activities we had planned to pay but we knew how much those were going to be. When it came to paying for the travel, hotel etc she said she couldn't afford it. I asked how she couldn't afford it when she'd just been paid and she just shrugged.
She said she can't afford to go away so we have to cancel the trip. I pointed out she knew the costs months ago and we've been on more expensive holidays but she just shrugged again.
I asked what her real reason was because the holiday is affordable and she wouldn't answer. I told her I'm not wasting the money I'd spent so if the holiday doesn't go ahead she can reimburse me but she refused.
I told her if it doesn't go ahead then we'll be done because it's not the first time it has happened. Early in the relationship she did the same thing and cost me approximately $650. Since then we've been on 5 holidays together.
She said I wasn't being fair and was judging her but I just pointed out she is lying about why she apparently can't go and is expecting me to just deal with her choices causing me to lose money.
She said she's not feeling great and feels quite low so doesn't want to go. I just repeated my earlier statement that we're done if the trip doesn't go ahead but I just pointed out she's using her mental health as an excuse and expecting it to be a free pass to get away with selfish behavior.
She said I should be understanding but I just told her she doesn’t get to decide I have to be fine with her causing me to lose money. AITA for saying I’ll end the relationship if my girlfriend cancels our holiday?
FormSuccessful1122 said:
Why the ultimatum? Just dump her.
Hopeful_Emu849 said:
NTA. You can end a relationship any time, for any reason, and you're right. She's wasting your money for no reason. She has no right to tell you you have to be alright with it. Mental health and "you should be supportive" are not a free pass for her selfish behavior, and her poor financial planning is not your fault.
I have to wonder if maybe she's hoping you'll just say "f it," and pay for it all yourself to avoid wasting the money. If so, that makes all this a selfish manipulation tactic.
Hopeful_Emu849 said:
I'd end the relationship and go on the holiday alone. No point wasting the time or money. Even better if you can get her part transferred to a friend.
More-Parsley7950 said:
NTA. Though ultimatums are never great I get where you're coming from, I went through a similar situation this summer when me and my gf broke up with an impending holiday that I had paid in full but she was meant to cover 25% of it, she never did pay the money.
I just went on my own, you say you already paid around $400 for the holiday and just travel expenses left? then what's the issue, just pay for yourself, you keep saying you're "losing money" but the money is gone one way or another so why not just go?
Another option is seeing if it's possible to transfer her spot to a friend? may be a small cost but ask one of your mates if they want to go. Your gf doesn't seem to understand or care about money, is she rich/well off or used to being treated a certain way?
I agree 100% with "using her mental health as an excuse" my ex did this all the time and it sent me crazy. Good look, but I do hope you go on this holiday especially as it's somewhere "I'd wanted to go for years."
Davelaw5 said:
NTA. Dump her and go on your holiday without her or take someone else and pay for a name change
desert_foxhound said:
NTA. I would dump her. She doesn't respect you. Obviously you chose the place and it's not to her liking so she decided to ditch the whole holiday. This is a red flag of what's life is going to be like with her. She wants her way or nothing.
She pretends to go along and then pulls out at the last minute and expects you to accept it. You losing money is none of her business. She doesn't even respect you enough to give you a good reason.
LlamaMama56 said:
NTA, for seeing your boundary and telling her the consequence if she decides to cancel the holiday. But when she cancels, you end the relationship immediately. You don't give an ultimatum and not go through with it. You hold to your word.