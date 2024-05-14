Man gives high school sweetheart wife 3 choices for what to do about stepson. AITA?

He refuses to buy a car and is constantly calling my wife for rides. When he wants to see their son my wife has to drive him over to his house and then go pick him up later. Some days when he's off work he magically ends up at our house and we feed him and all of that.

So it gets to the point where I feel like I am supporting this man because my wife is a stay at home wife, so I am 100% of the home's financial income. I have addressed this multiple times with my wife and she just says "I know but he's "son's" father and I don't want "son" to miss out on having a father," which I get but I don't think I should be the one supporting him.