Man gives pregnant wife ultimatum: 'stop blaming the hormones or we separate.' AITA?

My wife is about 6 months pregnant and ever since her pregnancy, her behavior has gotten somewhat terrible. She gets angry really fast, shouts at basically everyone and throws tantrums at every minor inconvenience.

Her relationship with my family has become strained because of how she blows up at them, some of them even opting to come visit only once the baby is born. Now it's mostly my in laws that frequently visit.

At first I brushed it off as hormones since she was pregnant but it has gotten really bad. She will shout and curse at me for small mistakes, not picking up my phone or for coming back from work a bit late. These past few weeks alone, I have been told I'm slow, good for nothing, have been accused of cheating, accused of not caring about her and the baby, accused of not being there enough, told I should be a man more and to act like a father.