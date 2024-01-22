Man gives pregnant wife ultimatum: 'stop blaming the hormones or we separate.' AITA?

My wife is about 6 months pregnant and ever since her pregnancy, her behavior has gotten somewhat terrible. She gets angry really fast, shouts at basically everyone and throws tantrums at every minor inconvenience.
Her relationship with my family has become strained because of how she blows up at them, some of them even opting to come visit only once the baby is born. Now it's mostly my in laws that frequently visit.
At first I brushed it off as hormones since she was pregnant but it has gotten really bad. She will shout and curse at me for small mistakes, not picking up my phone or for coming back from work a bit late. These past few weeks alone, I have been told I'm slow, good for nothing, have been accused of cheating, accused of not caring about her and the baby, accused of not being there enough, told I should be a man more and to act like a father.
There is nothing I haven't been doing for her, whatever she wants, massages, food, driving around and handling the chores. I'm grateful my mother in law helps out and since she's around a lot, I have had more time to go back to work, which is a problem with my wife because I'm apparently running away from responsibility.
Even my in laws have asked her to be kinder but she always blames it on her hormones. I eventually had it with the insults and we got into an argument about it. She says I'm supposed to just take it until she gives birth and be considerate of her condition because that's what a good husband/father does.
I stood my ground and told her that she's not hormonal, she's just using it as an excuse to be terrible to others and get away with it, adding that if she continues treating me horribly she is going to explain to our child why we're separated.
She started breaking down and accused me of wanting to ditch her and the child. I tried comforting her and clarifying that I didn't mean I was going to leave the child, or her to be honest.
I'm just frustrated but she won't hear any of it. She refuses to talk or interact with me. Mother-in-law thinks I should give her time to cool down and is thinking of going back to their house with her. I just think I'm being treated unfairly here.
Express-Educator4377 said:
NTA. Please get in touch with her Dr, as this could be something else. It's definitely coming off as more than usual hormones.
RandoRvWchampion said:
NTA, obviously. But you need to let her OB/GYN know what’s going on. Sooner rather than later.
FlippingPossum said:
NTA. This is something that needs to be brought to the attention of her OBGYN.
wy100101 said:
NTA but this sort of sudden personality shift isn't normal, and she probably isn't just using being pregnant as an excuse. You need to talk to her doctors.