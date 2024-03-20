Man gives 'stay-at-home girlfriend' an ultimatum: 'find a job, or we break up.' AITA?

My girlfriend (25F) and I (27M) have been together for 2 years and have been living together. We also have no children. I’m currently working, however my girlfriend just quit her job 3 months ago, that the people she worked with were toxic. Thankfully I make enough to keep the lights on but it’s been hard with her not working, hard to buy food and other needs when I’m throwing my entire check at bills.
I’ve brought up multiple times to her that it’s time to look for a new job, and she says no good jobs are hiring at the moment. She says this every time. I’ve been frustrated recently because Im having to work overtime because of this so I sternly brought this up to her, that she needs to find a job because I can’t keep working overtime just because she isn’t working. It’s hard to support her and myself like this.
We went back and forth and she said that I could take up a second job, that dealing with toxic people at her work was mentally draining her and she didn’t want it to happen again. She said she wanted to be a “stay at home girlfriend." I told her she is insane for saying that, and that if she doesn’t find a job then I would break up with her. She lost her sh$t, told me men are the ones to take care of their partner. We haven’t spoke much since and she’s very pissed off at me. I don’t know if I was too harsh to say that to her.
lapistrip said:
Stay at home girlfriend? Your girlfriend is delusional. NTA.
Own-Variation1281 said:
NTA your girlfriend is looking for an excuse to stay home and leech off of you. It might be time to end it as she’s going to just take advantage and use you as an ATM machine.
TarzanKitty said:
NTA. Stay at home girlfriend isn’t a thing. Tell her to GTF out. She can play lady of the manor under her parents’ roof. Be careful with your condoms. I see a baby trapping in your future.
Different_Cupcake403 said:
nta Ask your girlfriend where her trust fund money is because she needs to pay up for her expenses. The entitlement make me gag. Just return her to the pits of laziness that she came from.
RJack151 said:
NTA, tell you gf that the two of you are supposed to be partners and the days of men providing everything for their women are over due to the economy.
Outside-Ad1720 said:
NTA. I would have broken up with her as soon as she said men are the ones to take care of their partner. (I'm female btw). What exactly does she bring to this relationship?
diatho said:
NTA. It’s time to send her packing. If she can’t pull her weight it’s not worth continuing to subsidize her life.