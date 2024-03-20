Man gives 'stay-at-home girlfriend' an ultimatum: 'find a job, or we break up.' AITA?

We went back and forth and she said that I could take up a second job, that dealing with toxic people at her work was mentally draining her and she didn’t want it to happen again. She said she wanted to be a “stay at home girlfriend." I told her she is insane for saying that, and that if she doesn’t find a job then I would break up with her. She lost her sh$t, told me men are the ones to take care of their partner. We haven’t spoke much since and she’s very pissed off at me. I don’t know if I was too harsh to say that to her.