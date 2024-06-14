Man gives whole inheritance to his oldest daughter; 'That way my future wife and kids won't get ANYTHING.' AITA?

I mean you can have certain accounts that have beneficiaries and make your daughter the beneficiary of some and make your wife the beneficiary of others and that way it seemlessly transfers to them on your death.

Though I think if you have a 401k you won't have a choice Most states I think make it automatic thing it goes to the wife and if you want to leave it to anyone else you have to have the wife sign a waiver, same goes if a wife wants to leave it to some other than her husband the man will have to sign the waiver.

In any case button up your financial stuff if you are going to marry her since she's saying you should have left everything to her and her kids.