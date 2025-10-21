Man gives his wife an ultimatum: 'we go to counseling or we divorce.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my wife we either go to marriage counseling or I file for divorce?"

My wife (31f) and I (32m) have been together for 11 years and married for 6. We have three young kids together and our marriage is falling apart and my wife doesn't want to change a thing.

One of our biggest issues is the topic of more kids. My wife has decided three is nowhere near enough and she wants to have several more children. At least three more she says, but she likes the idea of even more than that. While I'm done with the three we have. She has tried to tell me we'll be having at least three more kids and there's nothing I can say or do to stop it.