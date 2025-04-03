Man gives wife ultimatum: 'we either share our lotto winnings or we separate and I get half anyway.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my wife we either share our lotto winnings or we separate and I get half anyway?"

My wife and I are extremely fortunate to have won a decent amount of money from Lotto recently. It wasn't the top prize but it was enough to pay off our (sizable) mortgage and still have some left over for vacations.

The mortgage was by far our biggest weekly cost and with that gone we could both comfortably cut our hours back at work to only school hours and spend some more time with our kids, this was always a daydream we spoke about when we bought lotto tickets, I assumed this is what we would both do.

When we got the money and paid off our house, everything almost immediately turned bad. My wife started talking about how amazing it's going to be finally not having to work anymore, I was blindsided by this.