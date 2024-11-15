Man goes 'all out' for co-worker's Secret Santa, wife calls him out. 'He made me pick my own birthday gift.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my husband it's not fair he went all out for a co-worker's secret Santa but made me pick my own bday gift?"

My (30F) husband (32M) has always been a great gift-giver, but in the past few years he has not nearly put in as much effort. We've been together 10 years. One birthday he gave me custom engraved necklaces of our dogs and I loved it.

This year for my birthday he asked what I wanted (which I hate) but I ended up picking out my own bag and ordered it myself. Now on to the part that makes me upset...at his job he works with all women, and he is their boss.

They are doing secret Santa for Christmas and he got matched with a girl who loves to read and is into fantasy genres like dragons and magic. He bought her probably 7 different dragon themed little gifts and trinkets (tapestry, glass dragon egg, a little journal, etc....).