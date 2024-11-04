Man 'ruins' wife's family and 'nukes marriage' by telling pregnant SIL she's being cheated on. AITA?

I have been married to my wife for 3 years. I am 27 and she's 26. My SIL is 30 and my POS BIL is 31. I always had a close relationship with my SIL. We are friends, I also have a decent connection with my BIL. Not that close, but we often talk and get along.
My wife and her sister didn't get along as much as you would expect from siblings. It wasn't just normal siblings rivalry, but constant fights and arguments. Anyway 3 weeks ago, when I was having dinner with my friends. I saw my BIL with another woman, they were just eating.
I didn't think much of it, I wanted to go and greet him but I kept talking to my friends. After a while, I saw that he gave a light kiss to this woman. I was so shocked. I decided to not confront him, and when I got back to my home, I told my wife everything...
I told her that her sister is getting cheated on and we need to tell her. My wife said we should talk to my BIL instead of telling her sister, and we should not break their marriage because her sister is pregnant.
I was like WTF? So what is she's pregnant? Her husband is a cheat. I tried to convince my wife multiple times that we should tell her sister the truth. I told her that I know you guys don't get along, but she's still your sister and this isn't right, but she asked me to stay out of it.
I tried my best to convince my wife, but she either ignored me or said we shouldn't break their marriage. I had enough of her and yesterday, I told her that I am coming clean to my SIL. She and I have a great bond and I CAN'T AND WON'T betray her. My wife said if I tell her the truth, she will not talk to me. I replied, "I won't talk to you either if you don't want to do what's right."
Today I told my SIL the truth, I went to her place and told her everything, she was doubtful and she asked me to leave. After a few hours, my SIL called me and she was crying and said what I said was the truth and she shouldn't have doubted me and kicked me, she said she's leaving.
I asked her, "where would you go? Do you have have money?" She said she does but not that much. I wired her a bit and said she should call me if she needs help and she thanked me, and said she will only use the money I sent if it's necessary. otherwise she will return.
My BIL called my wife and well, my wife lashed onto me and said I ruined HER family and HER sister's life, I said I thought the moment we got married your family is mine and my family is yours? Anyway why tf are you defending that pos so much? What about your sister?
She didn't reply to me and she's not talking to me either, I tried to talk to her and convince her that it was the right thing to do, but she wouldn't talk to me so I said fine stay angry and if you want to divorce me then go ahead. I think I have nuked my marriage, do not know if what I did was truly right.
adobeacrobatreader said:
NTA, if I were you, I would sleep with one eye open. Your wife has no moral standards.
unusuallysunny76 said:
Sounds like your wife supports cheaters and that should be worrying to you. NTA.
JMarchPineville said:
NTA. Your wife is the one to watch.
Otherwise_Degree_729 said:
NTA. Your wife is either currently cheating or she has cheated on you. Worse she might have cheated on you with your BIL. If she doesn’t get along with her sister and there was always siblings rivalry I wouldn’t put it past her.
Even if she hasn’t cheated her morals suck, she is a shitty sister and partner. She should’ve told her sister, she shouldn’t lash out on you for being honest. That alone says a lot about her even if she hasn’t cheated.
DonTakeMeFi-Idiat said:
NTA - you did what was best for everyone in the long run. Your wife’s reaction leaves a lot to be desired.
Ns4200 said:
NTA - BIL ruined the family, not you.
sexyladysakura said:
NTA. You were put in a difficult situation and did what you thought was morally right. Your SIL deserved to know what was happening in her marriage, especially while she's pregnant and vulnerable. It seems you genuinely care about her well-being and didn’t want to betray her trust, even if it meant going against your wife's wishes.