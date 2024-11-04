Man 'ruins' wife's family and 'nukes marriage' by telling pregnant SIL she's being cheated on. AITA?

I told her that her sister is getting cheated on and we need to tell her. My wife said we should talk to my BIL instead of telling her sister, and we should not break their marriage because her sister is pregnant.

I was like WTF? So what is she's pregnant? Her husband is a cheat. I tried to convince my wife multiple times that we should tell her sister the truth. I told her that I know you guys don't get along, but she's still your sister and this isn't right, but she asked me to stay out of it.