Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man asks if he's wrong to keep groceries that were delivered to wrong house.

Man asks if he's wrong to keep groceries that were delivered to wrong house.

Maggie Lalley
Sep 21, 2022 | 5:30 PM
ADVERTISING

When you get a delivery, it can be a lot of work to put it away. When this man is conflicted about "stealing" groceries, he asks the popular Reddit forum:

"AITA for not returning groceries that were delivered to the wrong house?"

My wife ordered groceries from Walmart and what were delivered were the wrong set of groceries. We put them away because what else are you going to do (a bunch of junk food, honestly not even stuff we want.)

I went online and refunded all of our groceries. An hour later the delivery person came back, after realizing their mistake. I refused the groceries we'd already refunded, and when they asked for the groceries back I explained we'd already put them away so I wouldn't be returning them.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content