Man grounds stepdaughter for not making his children breakfast; 'This ISN'T parentification.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

She said that my kids weren't her responsibility, and I should just take care of them myself. I reminded her that they were her siblings, and she should just go to bed earlier. I also reminded her that she receives a generous allowance, and that it could definitely be reduced. She says that she already does a huge amount of chores (she doesn't).

She absolutely refused, calling me a "selfish asshole" because I can't "quit running to take care of my children". The thing is, I wouldn't have to quit running if she would just grow up and help out a little.

I grounded her for her use of language, and for being disobedient. Now she's mad, and my wife says I should have been kinder. So, AITA?