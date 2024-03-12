Man has an affair to convince lover that he has 'prospects' and that she should be his GF.

Are the both of you really not tired playing these games at this age?

island_lord830 says:

NTA (Not the A^@!ole). You kept pushing for over a year to be in an exclusive relationship. She repeatedly shot you down. That hurts. She only finally came around to agreeing to the relationship because she was forced to see that other women want you and can take you.

You have romantic options. So you may be an idiot for staying with her because she only formalized the relationship after realizing she could be replaced.

stavrs says:

Did she said you're exclusive? Probably not, so NTA.

What do you think? Was OP right to hook up with Lisa?