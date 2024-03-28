Man has a post-divorce glow-up, starts dating a younger woman, 'I have become the center of gossip.' AITA?

My ex-wife and I divorced 4 years ago. I am 48, she is 49. I was very overweight when I was married. I was also balding. I looked like your garden variety middle aged dad. I never really took care of myself, I existed for the family. Which was a mistake in retrospect. Since my kids were grown up I decided to move to another state.
I started going to gym. Two years later I was fairly lean and I got a lot of tattoos. I also shaved my head. Soon after I found myself a girlfriend. She is quite a bit younger than me(which has somehow become a point of contention). After my GF insisted I tried a nice hair system. Oh boy, the difference was IMMENSE. I look like I am in my 30s.
I generally post pics my dog on my instagram page but I decided to put a shirtless pic of mine. I hopped out of shower and I looked good so I said why the fuck not. What happened next was bombardment of messages from my kids and from my friends. My children have never seen me with a hair piece and although they knew that I was exercising, they didn't know how much progress I made. I also used to have a beard because I had a baby face. I decided to shave and my baby face is still there but it now works to my advantage.
On the other hand, I have been receiving some nasty messages from my ex wife. How I should act like my age. How I shouldnt ride bikes, how I am having mid-life crisis and how immature that is.
I have become the center of gossip. My friends and kids send me screenshots everyday of group chats about me. They are discussing about how I am going through midlife crisis. They even dragged my gf into the mix of it, how young she is blah blah. I can't see what is wrong with anything I am doing. I dont think improving yourself is bad.
winterworld561 said:
How is this any of your ex-wife's business anymore? She has no right to say sh$t to you. Block her. I think it's great that you have done so much to to make yourself feel good a be happy. Ignore the haters. You do you. You are happy and look great.
PhiladelphiaSw33tie said:
NTA. You do you! Continue to be proud of the progress that you made. Block the ex if you need to in order to protect your peace. You are no longer married, you have gotten healthy and are happy with your life. It has nothing to do with her. She needs to find her peace and happiness instead of commenting on your life.
Your girlfriend is 33 and you are 48. If she makes you happy and a better man, then good for you. If your kids are supportive of your progress and change in your health and they have no issues with your girlfriend, even better.
DoxieLove10612 said:
I’d tell them to stop sending my screenshots of conversations. Like wtf who does that and who cares that much about what other people think. Sounds like you made the right decision to move away. Do you boo NTA.
buttpickles99 said:
NTA - live your best life! Your ex is just jealous that you are doing and looking great without her.
infernalbutcher678 said:
NTA, that's is the beauty of a ex-wife, in the words of Charlie Harper with a ex you don't have to pretend to care about what she thinks hence the ex, tell her to mind her own business and enjoy your life man. Good luck.
Bipbapalullah said:
I think your wife is angry that you began to take care of yourself AFTER the divorce, as if she wasn't worth the effort. If that helps you understand her perspective. As long as you're happy and don't become too shallow, you are NTA.
JumpyFix2801 said:
NTA The people equating a 33-year-old woman to an underaged girl making it seem like she can’t consent or isn’t bright enough to be able to make an informed decision are hella misogynistic. Do your children base their life decisions on you? I don’t think they would. Should you sit alone in a room wearing a robe practising celibacy because you have children? No. Do whatever the hell you want as long as it's legal and doesn’t outwardly cause any harm to anyone.