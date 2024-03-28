Man has a post-divorce glow-up, starts dating a younger woman, 'I have become the center of gossip.' AITA?

"AITA for looking younger and dating a younger woman after my divorce?"

My ex-wife and I divorced 4 years ago. I am 48, she is 49. I was very overweight when I was married. I was also balding. I looked like your garden variety middle aged dad. I never really took care of myself, I existed for the family. Which was a mistake in retrospect. Since my kids were grown up I decided to move to another state.

I started going to gym. Two years later I was fairly lean and I got a lot of tattoos. I also shaved my head. Soon after I found myself a girlfriend. She is quite a bit younger than me(which has somehow become a point of contention). After my GF insisted I tried a nice hair system. Oh boy, the difference was IMMENSE. I look like I am in my 30s.