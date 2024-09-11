Man hears from daughter after 17 years of radio silence; 'No, I don't want to meet my granddaughter, not after everything we've been through.' AITA? UPDATED

She apologized for cutting off contact, and she says her mom asked her to reconnect with me, as her mom felt guilty about how everything played out.

She said she really wanted me to meet her daughter, and her daughter was constantly asking about granddaddy. But, I wasn’t feeling anything. After we caught up on everything and our life, I told her I don’t care about her or her daughter, and to never contact me again. I then hung up. Was I the AH?

Before we offer OP's update, let's take a look at some top comments:

**AITAH has no consensus bot, OOP received the majority of AHs, with few others. Comments tytynuggets: This is one of the most obvious YTA posts I've seen here, good fg lord.

TopPalpitation4681: Well, it's already been said, but you're the asshole.