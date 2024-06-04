Man holds sister's wedding dress hostage; 'You don't deserve it after what you did to my son.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

At no point did she offer to just let my son go or apologize for it. And for anyone who said that maybe she's homophobic, I'm not sure, but I think who could be influencing her is her fiancé who is a Christian and has never been close to my son. However, I don't care if he's doing it or not.

If she wants to exclude my son from this event then she will also be cutting ties with me.

And for those who are asking for a photo of the dress, I'm sorry to disappoint you, but my son didn't agree and unfortunately I won't post it because of that. If anything else happens I'll let you know, until then, thank you all!

Update 2: